14 year old fisherwoman from Donegal to make waves at European Parliament

A Donegal teenage is to travel to the European Parliament tomorrow to fight for a secure future for the young fishers of Ireland.

14 year old Muireann Kavanagh had first made waves when she wrote the Minister for the Marine when she was banned from fishing pollock with her family off the Arranmore coast.

Midlands North West MEP Chris McManus is hosting the Kavanagh family.

He says Muireann will have the opportunity to make her case directly to senior EU figures and continue her fight for justice:

