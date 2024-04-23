Bereaved mother says Creeslough memorial petition has received significant support

Families of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy are repeating their call for a memorial garden to be established at the site of the explosion.

10 people died in the explosion in October 2022.

Relatives of those who died have expressed their disappointment at plans for the redevelopment of the site, which will see a petrol station and shop rebuilt.

Donna Harper, whose daughter Leona died in the explosion, says the petition set up by a family friend has been attracting a lot of support, with over 1,200 signatures now gathered……………..