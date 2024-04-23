Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Disabled drivers call for better enforcements of laws governing accessible spaces

Disabled drivers say there needs to be better enforcement of laws on accessible parking spaces.

The Disabled Drivers Association wants to see a text alert scheme that people could use to let the local warden know someone has parked illegally in an accessible bay.

The scheme is already in use in Lucan and Rathfarnham villages in Dublin, and Gorey in Wexford, and there are calls for city and county councils across the country to introduce it. In 2017, Donegal County Council officials rejected calls for such a scheme, saying enforcement was a matter for gardai.

Disability advocate Nikki Bradley says people need to realise the challenges facing disabled drivers…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

disabled parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabled drivers call for better enforcements of laws governing accessible spaces

23 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday April 23rd

23 April 2024
lisa hone mag
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG says latest DCB research shows official policy is flawed

23 April 2024
Creeslough Petition
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bereaved mother says Creeslough memorial petition has received significant support

23 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

disabled parking
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disabled drivers call for better enforcements of laws governing accessible spaces

23 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday April 23rd

23 April 2024
lisa hone mag
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG says latest DCB research shows official policy is flawed

23 April 2024
Creeslough Petition
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bereaved mother says Creeslough memorial petition has received significant support

23 April 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Falcarragh – Gortahork road closed following a collision

23 April 2024
Helen McEntee 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Senator calls on Justice Minister to reverse decision to reject GRA invitation

23 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube