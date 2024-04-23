Disabled drivers call for better enforcements of laws governing accessible spaces

Disabled drivers say there needs to be better enforcement of laws on accessible parking spaces.

The Disabled Drivers Association wants to see a text alert scheme that people could use to let the local warden know someone has parked illegally in an accessible bay.

The scheme is already in use in Lucan and Rathfarnham villages in Dublin, and Gorey in Wexford, and there are calls for city and county councils across the country to introduce it. In 2017, Donegal County Council officials rejected calls for such a scheme, saying enforcement was a matter for gardai.

Disability advocate Nikki Bradley says people need to realise the challenges facing disabled drivers…………