Donegal Senator Niall Blaney is calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to reverse her decision not to attend the Garda Representative Association conference.

Delegates are gathering in Westport, Co Mayo today and tomorrow.

Minister McEntee said she wasn’t attending the event after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was refused an invite.

Senator Blaney says the Minister should instead be trying to resolve the dispute between the GRA and the Garda Commissioner: