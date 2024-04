The N56 between Falcarragh and Gortahork is closed as a result of a collision.

Gardai say diversions are in place, and traffic disruptions can be expected.

In a statement, Gardaí say they and the Emergency Services have been attending the scene of a traffic collision on the N56 close to Falcarragh, which happened at approximately 1.30 this afternoon.

No further details have been given.