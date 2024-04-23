Misinformation is deterring eligible candidates from Enhanced Defective Block Scheme



Efforts must be made to share positive news regarding the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme in a bid to not deter more people from applying.

The Chairperson of the Enhanced Scheme Committee with Donegal County Council told a recent meeting that he spoke to a woman who was highly distressed as she believed she was not eligible to remediate her home.

It emerged it was the result of untrue information that is being shared on social media.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the woman in question had endured unnecessary distress: