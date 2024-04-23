Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Misinformation is deterring eligible candidates from Enhanced Defective Block Scheme


Efforts must be made to share positive news regarding the Enhanced Defective Concrete  Block Grant Scheme in a bid to not deter more people from applying.
The Chairperson of the Enhanced Scheme Committee with Donegal County Council told a recent meeting that he spoke to a woman who was highly distressed as she believed she was not eligible to remediate her home.
It emerged it was the result of untrue information that is being shared on social media.
Cllr Martin McDermott says the woman in question had endured unnecessary distress:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dcb dunlop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Misinformation is deterring eligible candidates from Enhanced Defective Block Scheme

23 April 2024
McManus
News, Audio, Top Stories

14 year old fisherwoman from Donegal to make waves at European Parliament

23 April 2024
stalking
News, Top Stories

Over 30 arrests made for staling in Strabane and Derry since April 2022

23 April 2024
dmrt logo
News, Top Stories

DMRT issue statement relating fatal hill walking incident in Dunlewey

22 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

dcb dunlop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Misinformation is deterring eligible candidates from Enhanced Defective Block Scheme

23 April 2024
McManus
News, Audio, Top Stories

14 year old fisherwoman from Donegal to make waves at European Parliament

23 April 2024
stalking
News, Top Stories

Over 30 arrests made for staling in Strabane and Derry since April 2022

23 April 2024
dmrt logo
News, Top Stories

DMRT issue statement relating fatal hill walking incident in Dunlewey

22 April 2024
News Logo Posts
Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 22nd

22 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 4,300 appointments cancelled at LUH last year

22 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube