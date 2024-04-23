Woman in her 80s dies in Falcaragh crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 1:30pm on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 on the N56, Ballina Road, at Falcarragh in County Donegal.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a female in her 80s, was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

The N56 at the Ballina Road in Falcarragh is currently closed. Local diversions are in place and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Falcarragh area between 1:15pm and 1:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.