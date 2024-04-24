Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
22 year old man sentenced in relation to offensive Michaela McAreavey song

A 22-year-old man was sentenced today for the offence of behaviour likely to stir up hatred, after a video was posted online in June 2023, showing people singing an offensive song relating to Michaela McAreavey.

Dillon Kelly was sentenced to 240 hours community service at Laganside Magistrates Court, after being found guilty on Wednesday 13th March.

Last month, 26-year-old Steven Kane was sentenced to four months in prison which was suspended for 18 months, and 23-year-old Cian Jones was sentenced to 240 hours of community service.

