Bluestack Special Needs Foundation wants to extend into Letterkenny

The CEO of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation says they want to expand their services, and an immediate aim of theirs is to open a base in Letterkenny.

Wendy McCarry was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show as the Donegal Town based organisation launched its new fundraising initiative which will see a team trak to the Everest base camp in Nepal next year.

Ms McCarry says more and more people from the area north of the Barnesmore Gap are using the services of the Bluestack Foundation, and that shows the need for expansion………………..