Bundoran Lifeboat brings stricken fishing boat back to shore

Statement in full –

Bundoran RNLI came to the aid of a fisherman this morning (Wednesday 24 April) after their 6m open top fishing boat sustained engine failure approximately half a mile from the pier at the lifeboat station.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat shortly before 11am after the casualty raised the alarm when the boat’s engine failed close to rocks.

The lifeboat helmed by Elliot Kearns and with crew members Finn Mullen, Fergal Muller and Mark Vaughan onboard, launched at 10.51am and made its way the short distance to the scene.

The weather was blowing a northerly force 2 wind at the time, the sea was calm and there was good visibility.

Arriving on scene, the crew observed that the fisherman was wearing a lifejacket and had all the correct gear with him. However, as his engine had failed and the boat was close to rocks, the crew having assessed the situation, deemed an alongside tow was essential and they proceeded to bring the casualty safely back to the nearby pier wall.

Speaking following the call out, Daimon Fergus, Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘We would like to commend the casualty for wearing his lifejacket and for raising the alarm when he knew he couldn’t make safe progress.

‘As we continue to enjoy a good spell of weather, we would remind anyone planning a trip to sea, to respect the water and go prepared. We would encourage boat owners to ensure their engine is well maintained. Always wear an appropriate lifejacket or buoyancy aid and always carry a means of calling for help. Always check the forecast and tide times before you venture out and tell someone where you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’