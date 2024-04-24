Business Matters, Ep 191: Time to Speak on Eco Basket grocery store business

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore interviews Niall Speak, the founder of the Eco Basket company.

Having experienced sustainable and waste free shopping habits when he was living in Australia, Niall returned to his native Sion Mills and began the process to set up his company.

The Eco Basket has a wide range of products including spices, herbs, grains, toiletries and eco-friendly products and he has ambitions to be the leading Zero Waste Refill provider in Ireland.

The products can be ordered online and delivered in compostable packing, and he also has a shopping model based on customers bringing their own containers and filling them with as much of his products as they need before paying for the goods by weight or volume.

As well as grocery shoppers, the Eco Basket works with cafés, chefs, restaurants and zero waste stores across Ireland and the UK to offer wholesale orders.

Hugely enthusiastic, he also has ambitious plans for the future – including a possible vertical farm in Sion Mills.

You can listen to the full interview here: