Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 191: Time to Speak on Eco Basket grocery store business

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore interviews Niall Speak, the founder of the Eco Basket company.

Having experienced sustainable and waste free shopping habits when he was living in Australia, Niall returned to his native Sion Mills and began the process to set up his company.

The Eco Basket has a wide range of products including spices, herbs, grains, toiletries and eco-friendly products and he has ambitions to be the leading Zero Waste Refill provider in Ireland.

The products can be ordered online and delivered in compostable packing, and he also has a shopping model based on customers bringing their own containers and filling them with as much of his products as they need before paying for the goods by weight or volume.

As well as grocery shoppers, the Eco Basket works with cafés, chefs, restaurants and zero waste stores across Ireland and the UK to offer wholesale orders.

Hugely enthusiastic, he also has ambitious plans for the future – including a possible vertical farm in Sion Mills.

You can listen to the full interview here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

greenway-5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Greenways to be officially opened this week

24 April 2024
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson and wife appear in court

24 April 2024
Add a subheading (3)
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 191: Time to Speak on Eco Basket grocery store business

24 April 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government says it’s building 1,000 homes every week

24 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

greenway-5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Greenways to be officially opened this week

24 April 2024
Screenshot
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson and wife appear in court

24 April 2024
Add a subheading (3)
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 191: Time to Speak on Eco Basket grocery store business

24 April 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government says it’s building 1,000 homes every week

24 April 2024
roadworks
News, Audio, Top Stories

Overhaul of LIS criteria aims to make scheme more accessible

24 April 2024
Lord William Hay 1
News, Top Stories

Official portrait of Donegal born Lord unveiled at Stormont

24 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube