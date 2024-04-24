Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gun recovered during County Derry search

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have recovered a suspected firearm in the Ardmore area of Derry today.

The PSNI say during a search in the Rushall Road area, the suspected firearm was located in the vicinity of a graveyard. Enquiries continue, and the suspected firearm will now be the subject of forensic testing.

A  senior detective says they are keeping an open mind in relation to the ownership of this find, and urged anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area recently to get in touch with police. He added –

“It is shocking to think this suspected firearm was left in the vicinity of a graveyard, a place where people visit and pay their respects to loved ones. It shows a blatant lack of respect for local people and the local community.”

“We are grateful for the support of local communities and encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport “

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

