Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Donal is joined in studio by MEP Maria Walshe, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin discusses the prospect of extending the Wild Atlantic Way into Derry and the Causeway Coast, and Mica Action Group PRO Angela Ward discusses the latest documents unearthed through FOI requests………..

Cllr Paul Canning discusses a ministerial direction regarding the council’s Letterkenny Area Plan, singer and actor Mary Coughlan outlines why she believes Bambi Thug should pull out of Eurovision, and we hear of the latest fundraising initiative being undertaken by the Bluestacks Foundation…….. 

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on child anxiety, Avril McMonagle discusses the need to review attitudes to posting pics of children online, and Chris Ashmore is in to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast………….

bundoran lifeboats
News, Top Stories

Bundoran Lifeboat brings stricken fishing boat back to shore

24 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 April 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Suspicious object discovered in Co Derry

24 April 2024
robbie gallagher seanad
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than 80% of asylum seekers coming through NI

24 April 2024
