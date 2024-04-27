Barry Ward reacts as Donegal Minors are beaten by Down

Donegal have been beaten by Down in the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship Round 4 at Pairc Esler in Newry this afternoon

The game finished 3-09 to 1-06 and it was a case of too many missed opportunities for Barry Ward’s young Donegal side.

Donegal will play Monaghan next weekend and the winner can still progress to the Ulster Semi Final.

Speaking to Ryan Ward about today’s game, Ward said his side “played second fiddle from the word go” and rued a plethora of missed chances in the first half.

In the other game in Section A today, Tyrone defeated Monaghan 4-13 to 10 points.