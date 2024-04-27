Junior Interprovincial Rugby: Ulster defeat Connacht at Judges Road

Ulster have beaten Connacht 47-12 at the Junior Interprovincial encounter at Judges Road this afternoon.

The game was being played at Judges Road to celebrate 30 years since City of Derry opened the ground.

After the game, Alec McDonald gave us his full time report on the game…

Alec spoke to Ulster coaches Mike McKeever and Richard McCarter after full time at Judges Road…

In recognition of the event, Alec also caught up with City Of Derry President Brian Doherty and they talked about how far the club have come…