Donegal progress to Ulster Final after titanic tussle with Tyrone

Donegal have defeated Tyrone 0-18 to 0-16 after extra time in their Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final clash at Celtic Park in Derry this afternoon.

Tyrone led 0-08 to 0-05 at half time after a lacklustre opening period in which Brian Dooher’s side dictated proceedings.

A much improved 2nd half performance from Jim McGuinness’ men saw them eventually claw the deficit back, as a Brendan McCole point deep into injury time levelled the game at 15 points apiece and sent it to extra time.

Points in extra time from Jeaic McKelvey, Shane O’Donnell and Patrick McBrearty sent Donegal through after a monumental back and forth battle.

Donegal will now play Armagh in the Ulster Final at Clones in 2 weeks time as the Orchard County overcame Down last night on a score-line of 0-13 to 2-06.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh gave their reaction at full time in Derry…