Beach accessible wheelchair and hoist to be launched at Murvagh

A beach accessible wheelchair and hoist is to be launched at Murvagh beach this Friday.
A spokesperson from the Friends of Murvagh Beach committee says the move will have a life changing impact for those with a disability in the area, and will allow them to experience the beach and water in a way which was not possible before.
More information is to follow in relation to booking appointments to use the facilities in the coming weeks.
The official launch will take place in the main carpark at 3pm.
