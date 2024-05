Things came to blow once again in the Dáil between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tánaiste Michael Martin.

In a debate on the provision of housing, an argument broke out between the pair leading to raised voices and the Ceann Comhairle calling for order.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl threatened to suspend the house, warning Deputy Doherty in particular to refrain from strategic heckling: