Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Ken Kilbride discusses supply issues of medication for people with ADHD, driving instructors call for themselves to be tested less often and we chat to Uliana Hrynyshyna about government cuts to payments to some Ukrainian refugees:

Listener Noreen tells about her unusual driving test experience, we have a special feature on Coeliac disease and there’s a chat and live music Douglas Carnes and members of his choir:

A listener says the issue isn’t Ukrainian’s receiving special treatment but Irish people not being treated fairly, we get details of new laws government e-scooter use, there’s news of a fundraiser for Scoil Iosagain and we hear how consultants at LUH have again written to the Health Minister seeking an urgent meeting:

