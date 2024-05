While the agri-food sector here is struggling, working to our strengths is the way out of the crisis.

That’s according to the Irish Famers Journal Agribusiness Report which looks at the challenges to the food processing sector here.

Labour shortages, market volatility and policy uncertainty mean many in the industry are unable to keep their heads above water.

Report author Lorcan Roche Kelly says the State needs to highlight what Ireland does well to bring in investment: