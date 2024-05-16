Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Urgent investment and action vital to deliver adequate respite services for people with disabilities in Inishowen’ – McMyler

Urgent investment and action is vital to ensure adequate respite services for people with disabilities in Inishowen.

That’s according to Adrian McMyler, a local election candidate in the Buncrana local electoral area.

He says many families in the peninsula are facing a daunting challenge with the closure of River Walk House in Carndonagh and the issues facing Ballymacool Respite House in Letterkenny.

He says it’s important a conversation is had with the staff and families dealing with the situation first-hand:

