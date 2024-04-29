Justice Minister’s meeting with Britain Home Secretary postponed

The Justice Minister’s meeting today with Britain’s Home Secretary over UK migrants arriving into the Republic of Ireland through the North has been postponed.

Her talks with James Cleverly were called off last night, after Rishi Sunak’s comments over the weekend that it shows his Rwanda policy is working.

Minister Helen McEntee will bring proposals to Cabinet this week to return people back to the UK when appropriate.

Sinn Fein’s Justice Spokesperson Pa Daly says the Government’s system on migration must be robust: