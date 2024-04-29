Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Justice Minister’s meeting with Britain Home Secretary postponed

The Justice Minister’s meeting today with Britain’s Home Secretary over UK migrants arriving into the Republic of Ireland through the North has been postponed.

Her talks with James Cleverly were called off last night, after Rishi Sunak’s comments over the weekend that it shows his Rwanda policy is working.

Minister Helen McEntee will bring proposals to Cabinet this week to return people back to the UK when appropriate.

Sinn Fein’s Justice Spokesperson Pa Daly says the Government’s system on migration must be robust:

Top Stories

pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal pharmacist calls for overhaul of industry’s current funding model

29 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man in 20’s killed in crash in Co Galway

29 April 2024
Helen McEntee Dail
Top Stories, Audio, News

Justice Minister’s meeting with Britain Home Secretary postponed

29 April 2024
arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI endure six hour call out to assist yacht in difficulty

29 April 2024
Advertisement

