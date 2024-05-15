Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour the Council’s Vincent Cranley joins Greg for a questions and answers on the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant:

We hear what lead to the closure of the Dublin/NYC Portal, Garry has been told he must move his very popular Killybegs Seafood Shack, Pharmacist Tom Murray comments on the black market sale of weight loss jobs and Buncrana student Kyle tells Greg about his personal letter from David Attenborough:

Oisin Kelly discusses Donegal/Tyrone on PPV and demand for tickets and ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on Lyme Disease. We finish off the show in conversation with Sr Lucia Marashko: