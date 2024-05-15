Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GDPR is a cop out when it comes to documenting road traffic collisions – Deputy Pringle

A Donegal Deputy says that GDPR is being used as a cop out when it comes to properly documenting road traffic collisions.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the RSA should be able to record of crashes without storing details such as the names of those involved or licence plate numbers.

Speaking in the Dáil on motions on road safety and maintenance, Deputy Pringle says Donegal County Council have also come into issues where Gardaí are unable to tell the exact location of collisions because they are recorded.

He says local authorities then run into difficulty when it comes to securing funding to see safety measures implemented:

