Future of popular Killybegs seafood van in doubt as they’re told they must move

A popular Killybegs Seafood vendor has been told they must move from their current location as a bus stop is to be installed.

The Seafood Shack have received a 12 day notice to move their takeaway van from the Old Pier in Killybegs.

Owner Gary Anderson says their location is vital to their business and attracts crowds to neighbouring shops and bars.

He says its especially frustrating as they established their restaurant nearby to meet requirements including staff toilets.

Mr. Anderson says at present, there is no where else for him to take his business too:

