Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at some of the main stories in the papers, Greg is joined by Senator Niall Blaney who discusses immigration and the Garda Commissioner. We hear from Frank who recently lost his wife and could be soon homeless as his house is condemned because of defective blocks. We also chat Nicole whose son was the victim of a weekend hit and run:

We hear how the housing crisis is impacting victims of domestic violence, Councillor Jason Barr explains why he has quit the SDLP and double transplant recipient Julie Egan discusses the importance of organ donation:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, we hear how more uninsured drivers are causing collisions and Monday Focus is all about discovering Inishowen:

Top Stories

Lilian Seenoi Barr
News, Top Stories

Incoming Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council subject to online abuse

29 April 2024
money cash budget euro (2)
News, Top Stories

Five Donegal Family Resource Centres to benefit from €85,000 of additional funding

29 April 2024
IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Top Stories

Donegal based pharmacist officially appointed as President of IPU

29 April 2024
Murvagh Beach
News, Top Stories

Beach accessible wheelchair and hoist to be launched at Murvagh

29 April 2024
