Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a look at some of the main stories in the papers, Greg is joined by Senator Niall Blaney who discusses immigration and the Garda Commissioner. We hear from Frank who recently lost his wife and could be soon homeless as his house is condemned because of defective blocks. We also chat Nicole whose son was the victim of a weekend hit and run:

We hear how the housing crisis is impacting victims of domestic violence, Councillor Jason Barr explains why he has quit the SDLP and double transplant recipient Julie Egan discusses the importance of organ donation:

Brenden Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action, we hear how more uninsured drivers are causing collisions and Monday Focus is all about discovering Inishowen: