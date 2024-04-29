Two seriously injured in Donegal crash

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Donegal.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision at Manorcunningham at around 7pm last evening.

The driver of the car, a male in his late teens and a passenger, a man in his 20’s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Gardai say the injuries sustained are not believed at this time, to be life-threatening.

Another two men, in their 20’s were also hospitalised.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.

The road has since reopened.