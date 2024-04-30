Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal JPC Chair calls for more resources for Roads Policing Units

The Chair of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee says more resources are needed for Roads Policing Units to ensure a more robust approach to speed detections.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the operation of GoSafe vans and checkpoints is clearly not acting as a strong enough deterrent for speeding motorists.

Latest figures have also revealed 156 drink and drug drivers have been detected in Donegal so far this year.

Councillor McMonagle says with tourists set to flock to Donegal over the coming weeks, action needs to be taken urgently.

He’s calling for more Gardai to ensure the safety of all in the county:

