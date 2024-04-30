Donegal, Tyrone and Derry will learn their All Ireland opponents today

The draws for the group stages in the All Ireland football championship, for both the Sam Maguire and the Tailteann Cup will take place this afternoon.

Donegal who have qualified for the Ulster Final, know that they will be either first or second seeds along with the other provincial finalists.

Derry and Tyrone are both third seeds for today’s draw which takes place at 3 o’clock and will be broadcast live on the GAA website as well as GAA social media channels.

Fermanagh are among the first seeded teams in the Tailteann Cup section of the draw.

Sam Maguire Cup

First Seeds

Galway/Mayo

Clare/Kerry

Dublin/Louth

Armagh/Donegal

Second Seeds

Galway/Mayo

Clare/Kerry

Dublin/Louth

Armagh/Donegal

Third Seeds

Derry

Tyrone

Roscommon

Monaghan

Fourth Seeds

Cavan

Cork

Meath

Westmeath

Tailteann Cup

First Seeds

Down

Fermanagh

Kildare

Sligo

Second Seeds

Antrim

Offaly

Laois

Leitrim

Third Seeds

Wicklow

Limerick

Wexford

Longford

Fourth Seeds

Carlow

Tipperary

London

Waterford

Sam Maguire Cup

In the Sam Maguire Cup Draw, the 16 participating Counties will be drawn into four separate groups. Teams will be seeded based on Championship and League performance and each group will feature four teams (each group consisting of a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th seed).

The Provincial Champions will each be a first seed, with the Provincial Runners-Up being second seeds. The 3rd seeds will be the four highest-placed teams from the 2024 Allianz Leagues (who have not qualified for their rovincial finals). The fourth seeds will include the next four highest-placed teams from the conclusion of this year’s Allianz Leagues.

Teams who are due to meet in a Provincial Final (seeds 1 and 2) cannot be in the same group. However, teams who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

The schedule of games for the group stages of the Sam Maguire Cup will be:

Round 1

18-19.05.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht Champions) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht Runners Up) v Seed 4

25-26.05.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster Champions) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster Runners Up) v Seed 4

(Seed 1 & 2 will have home venue)

Round 2

01-02.06.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed1

(Seed 3 & 4 will have home venue)

Round 3

15-16.06.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

(Neutral venues)

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C in due course.

Tailteann Cup

In the Tailteann Cup, the 16 participating Counties will also be drawn into four separate groups. Teams will be seeded based on their finishing positions in the Allianz Leagues and each group will feature four teams (each group consisting of a 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th seed). New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the Preliminary Quarter-Final stage.

Teams who have already played each other earlier in this year’s championships can be drawn to the same groups.

The schedule of games for the group stages of the Tailteann Cup will be:

Round 1

11-12.05.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 1 v Seed 3

Seed 2 v Seed 4

Seed 1 & 2 will have home venue.

Round 2

18-19.05.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed1

Seed 3 & 4 will have home venue.

Round 3

01-02.06.2024 (Sat/Sun)

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Games will be played at neutral venues.

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C in due course.