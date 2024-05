Cill Chartha will fly the Donegal flag at this year’s All Ireland Gaeltacht Championships following their victory in the Donegal senior final against Gaoth Dobhair in Falcarragh.

Michael Hegarty, the Cill Chartha manager, was well pleased with the 0-12 to 0-10 victory and gave his thoughts on the game and the All-Ireland Gaeltacht Championships when he spoke to Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon afterwards.