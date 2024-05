Derry City boss Ruairdhri Higgins was understandably disappointed after his side conceded a 90th minute equaliser against Shelbourne in the 1-1 draw on Monday evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Speaking after the game, he reflected on this and on a night when both Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians slipped up at home to Waterford and Galway United respectively, he also commented on how competitive the top flight is.