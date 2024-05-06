Wins for Cill Chartha, Naomh Muire and An Tearmainn in Donegal Gaeltacht Championship Finals

Cill Chartha won the Donegal Senior Gaeltacht Football Championship title as they overcame Gaoth Dobhair by 0-12 to 0-10 in a closely contested final played before a large crowd at Páirc Chloich Cheann Fhaola in Falcarragh.

In the Junior Men’s Final, Naomh Muire Íochtar Na Rosann beat Gaoth Dobhair in a thrilling contest by 1-15 (18) to 3-8 (17) after extra time.

In the Ladies Senior Final, An Tearmainn (above) beat Naomh Conaill by 3-9 to 0-3.

Highland Radio Sport’s Ciaran Cannon was in attendance in Falcarragh, and posted this full time wrap of the day’s action.