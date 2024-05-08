Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 194: Ciaran McKenna of McKenna Londis, Buncrana and Drung

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore, speaks with Ciaran McKenna, who is the owner of two family run Londis stores in Inishowen, one in Buncrana, where he also has a Circle K filling station, and the other in Drung, Quigley’s Point, where they manage the fuel for Inishowen Co-op

A native of Monaghan, Ciaran comes from a family that have been working in retail and selling fuel for generations.

Recently he was selected by FBD insurance as one of seven small businesses around the country for a special advertising package tailored to their business.

To find out more about his business, Chris paid a visit to him in his Buncrana premises to find out more….

Screenshot 2024-05-08 125001
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road

8 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Gillespie reissues apology following sentencing of former priest

8 May 2024
John Swinney
News, Audio, Top Stories

John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister

8 May 2024
