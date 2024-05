The Department of Health is to supply an additional 4,656 acute inpatient hospital beds across Irish hospitals by the year 2031.

122 of those are assigned to Letterkenny University Hospital.

50 have already been delivered and the remaining 72 are to be rolled out between 2029 and 2031.

It means between now and 2028, no additional beds are planned to be designated to Letterkenny under the Acute Hospital Inpatient Bed Capacity Expansion Plan.