HIQA publishes three reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has published reports on three residential centres for older people in Donegal.

Inspections were carried out at Dungloe Community Hospital, Harbour Lights Nursing Home and St. Joseph’s Community Hospital at the start of the year.

A number of non-compliances were recorded in all three.

There were 32 residents at Dungloe Community Hospital when the announced inspection took place in February.

Inspectors found that the residents were well-supported in receiving person-centred care based on their needs and abilities and were supported to be active participants in the running of the centre.

The report found that the centre was non-compliant in the area of premises.

 

You can read the full report on Dungloe Community Hospital HERE.

There were 55 residents at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Bruckless when the unannounced inspection took place in February.

Overall, the residents’ feedback about the care and service they received was positive and the inspector observed that they were generally enjoying a good quality of life.

However, the centre was seen to be non-compliant in the areas of governance and management, notification of incidents, complaints procedure, fire precautions and in managing challenging behaviour.

You can read the full report on Harbour Lights Nursing Home HERE.

There were 60 residents at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar when the announced inspection took place in January.

The inspectors found that residents were mostly supported by staff to make independent choices about their daily lives and enjoy a good quality of life in the centre.

The centre was non-compliant in four areas, which were governance and management, premises, fire precautions and residents’ rights.

In all three cases, management responses have outlined what steps are being taken to address the issues identified.

You can read the full report on St. Joseph’s Community Hospital HERE.

