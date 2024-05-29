Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Philip O’Kennedy, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office in Ireland about how Micro Finance Ireland can help businesses.

He also talks with Maura Toner, Food Coast Donegal Executive, about a number of great events over the coming months in Donegal that are open to the public.

And he hears from Maria Doherty of the Donegal ETB about a number of degree courses that are available at the Donegal ETB training centre in Letterkenny in the first year – and without fees – before you move onto campus at an ATU campus.