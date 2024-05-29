Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Philip O’Kennedy, Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office in Ireland about how Micro Finance Ireland can help businesses.

He also talks with Maura Toner, Food Coast Donegal Executive, about a number of great events over the coming months in Donegal  that are open to the public.

And he hears from Maria Doherty of the Donegal ETB about a number of degree courses that are available at the Donegal ETB training centre in Letterkenny in the first year – and without fees – before you move onto campus at an ATU campus.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes three reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal

29 May 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

29 May 2024
IPSC Donegal 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

29 May 2024
gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

29 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes three reports on residential centres for older people in Donegal

29 May 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 196: Micro Finance Ireland loans, Food Coast Donegal events, and third level degrees at Donegal ETB

29 May 2024
IPSC Donegal 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five ‘Bridgils’ for Palestine to take place on Friday evening

29 May 2024
gaeltacht
News, Audio, Top Stories

Demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon calling for Gaeltacht planning guidelines

29 May 2024
Local Elections 2
Local Election 2024, Playback, Top Stories

Watch – Local Election Debate 9 – Glenties 2

29 May 2024
Road-Closed-Diversion
News, Top Stories

N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road closed to allow crane lift

29 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube