Three sentenced in relation to kidnapping of a Donegal man

Three men have been sentenced at Newry Crown Court in relation to the kidnapping of a man from Donegal.

He was bundled into a car and driven across the border.

It happened on Sunday, the 4th of October in 2020.

A man was taken from his home, before midday and driven roughly 11 miles to Castlederg.

He was threatened with a chain saw, and shot in the leg with a crossbow.

34 year old Sean McCosker, 30 year old Brendan McShane, and 39 year old Joseph Martin Mannion, were arrested following a search of the property and charged the following day.

They pled guilty last June.

Each of the men were sentenced on three charges, kidnapping, occurring in the Republic of Ireland, kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland and a sentence for wounding the victim.

All sentences for the men are to be served concurrently.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan, from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said the ordeal was physically and mentally traumatic for the victim and he hope time will help him come to terms with the events that happened.

Statement from PSNI:

Three men have today, Wednesday 29th May, been sentenced at Newry Crown Court for their part in a cross-border incident in which a man was kidnapped and wounded more than three years ago.

Sean McCosker, aged 34, was sentenced to five and a half years for kidnapping, occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with two and a half years to be served in prison and three years served on licence; five and a half years for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with two and a half years to be served in prison and three years served on licence, and two years for wounding, with one year in prison and one year served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

Brendan McShane, aged 30, was sentenced to four years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with two years to be served in prison and two years and eight months served on licence; four years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with two years to be served in prison and two years and eight months served on licence, and 18 months for wounding, with nine months in prison and nine months to be served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently

Joseph Martin Mannion, aged 39, was sentenced to three years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in the Republic of Ireland, with 18 months to be served in prison and 26 months served on licence; three years and eight months for kidnapping occurring in Northern Ireland, with 18 months to be served in prison and 26 months served on licence, and 12 months for wounding, with six months in prison and six months served on licence. All sentences are to be served concurrently.

On 4th October, 2020, police received a report from An Garda Síochána that a man had been abducted in Donegal, bundled into a vehicle and driven across the border. Working closely with An Garda Síochána (AGS), local Derry City & Strabane officers observed the suspect vehicle outside a property in the Listymore area of Castlederg that evening. A search of a property was carried out and the suspect vehicle was seized. Mannion, McCosker and McShane were arrested and subsequently charged on 5th November 2020. They pled guilty on 12 June 2023 and were sentenced today.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan, from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said: “This was an horrific and traumatic ordeal that the victim experienced. He was taken from his home, before midday on Sunday 4th October, 2020, and driven roughly 11 miles to Castlederg. He was threatened with a chain saw, and shot in the leg with a crossbow, causing an injury for which he needed hospital treatment. His ordeal lasted roughly five hours; the fear he must have felt is unimaginable.

“In addition to the physical impact, the ordeal has had a deeply distressing impact on the victim. However, despite the trauma he suffered, the victim co-operated with our investigation from the outset. We can only hope that with the passage of time the victim will come to terms with what happened to him.

“I want to thank our colleagues from An Garda Síochána who played a crucial part. This investigation is an excellent example of the importance of our partnership work to tackle cross border crime. I also want to pay tribute to Derry City & Strabane Local Policing Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team officers for their work from the outset, Tactical Support Group colleagues and other Police Service colleagues who helped with the investigation.

“I hope that today’s sentencings send a clear message to anyone involved in crime that, as a Police Service, we will be relentless in our work to bring offenders before the court to be held accountable for the crimes they commit.”

Chief Superintendent Goretti Sheridan from An Garda Síochána remarked: “The continued cross-border cooperation with our colleagues in the PSNI has proven instrumental in ensuring those responsible for this crime have been brought to justice. The sentencing of three individuals today in Dungannon Crown Court stands as a testament to the dedication of both An Garda Síochána and the PSNI in upholding the law and safeguarding our communities.”