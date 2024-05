Cloughaneely Junior Marching Band in Falcaragh is one of 25 organisations in Ireland who will receive a grant under the Education department’s Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary Scheme 2024.

The group will receive €2,000 from a national pot of €100,000.

The junior band has five tutors and 42 members who are under 18 years and perform both contemporary and traditional music.

The bursary will ensure they can grow and continue to give local children the best possible music education.