Drivers warned of sun glare heading into the weekend

The RSA is appealing to drivers to be cautious of sun glare as the weather looks set for a clear weekend.

It can lead to motorists becoming dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

Drivers are advised to wear sunglasses, ensure their windscreen is clean and to have sufficient window washer fluid to clear insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

More information:

Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

As clear, sunny conditions and high temperatures are forecast over the coming days, the RSA is advising drivers to:

  • Reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sunglasses.
  • Be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.
  • Be prepared and ensure you have adequate supplies of water; any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period of time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.
  • Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.
  • Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

Sun glare affects all road users. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to:

  • Beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.
  • Use sun block when out walking and cycling.

Summertime is the most dangerous time of the year on our roads. In the summer, when there are no obvious dangers, and the weather is fine and days are brighter, we drop our guard.

There is a spike in pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist casualties over the summer. The fine weather brings more people out and about. As drivers, we need to be on the lookout for them. Slow down and expect the unexpected.

