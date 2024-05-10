€38k grant for equipment will boost Donegal cricket clubs

The North West Cricket Union has been given a big boost with the news that it is to get a grant of €38,486 for cricket equipment.

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that almost €490,000 in sports equipment funding for cricket has been awarded by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD.

Donegal has two clubs, St. Johnston and Letterkenny, whose teams compete in the North West Cricket Union competitions.

This significant investment was announced as part of an overall Government package of €26 million in new equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Welcoming the announcement of the funding, Cricket Ireland CEO, Warren Deutrom said: “This is a very significant nationwide investment in our community-based sport and will greatly assist us with our plans to ensure everyone can engage with cricket, which is a sport for life and one of equal opportunity.”

“Cricket Ireland and the Provincial Unions have worked closely with clubs over the past year assisting them with applications in many ways, and it’s really great to see this work has paid dividends”.