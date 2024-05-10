Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

€38k grant for equipment will boost Donegal cricket clubs

The North West Cricket Union has been given a big boost with the news that it is to get a grant of €38,486 for cricket equipment.

Cricket Ireland has confirmed  that almost €490,000 in sports equipment funding for cricket has been awarded by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD.

Donegal has two clubs, St. Johnston and Letterkenny, whose teams compete in the North West Cricket Union competitions.

This significant investment was announced as part of an overall Government package of €26 million in new equipment grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Welcoming the announcement of the funding, Cricket Ireland CEO, Warren Deutrom said: “This is a very significant nationwide investment in our community-based sport and will greatly assist us with our plans to ensure everyone can engage with cricket, which is a sport for life and one of equal opportunity.”

 “Cricket Ireland and the Provincial Unions have worked closely with clubs over the past year assisting them with applications in many ways, and it’s really great to see this work has paid dividends”.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

missing family abdi
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry reissue appeal for missing family

10 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in relation to criminal damage in Ballybofey

10 May 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy brands Housing for All policy a failure

10 May 2024
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Today to be hottest day of the year

10 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

missing family abdi
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry reissue appeal for missing family

10 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in relation to criminal damage in Ballybofey

10 May 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy brands Housing for All policy a failure

10 May 2024
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Today to be hottest day of the year

10 May 2024
gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seek out witnesses to dangerous driving in Letterkenny today

9 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 9th

9 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube