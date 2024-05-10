Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps reveal new limited edition jersey which will benefit Blackstack Foundation

Finn Harps have launched a limited-edition jersey in association with its 2024 Charity Partner the Bluestack Foundation, and with the generous support of main sponsor So-Lo.

The unique jersey will be worn by the Harps first team in the home fixture versus Wexford FC on Friday, May 31st.

The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation was established to provide direct supports to people with additional needs themselves and direct supports to their families and carers.

The foundation will receive €10 from all Adult sales and €5 from children jerseys sold.

Finn Harps marketing Officer Aidan Campbell said: “We are overjoyed to launch this initiative which we hope will increase awareness of the tremendous supports and services offered by the foundation.”

Wendy McCarry CEO of Bluestack said: “It is a privilege to be the charity partner of Finn Harps for 2024, to be associated with such a prestigious community club means the world to us and our members.”

The distinctive colourful jersey, which was inspired by the sensory room in the Bluestack building located beside Donegal Bay, is currently on sale online from the club shop at https://fhfcshop.ie/

missing family abdi
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry reissue appeal for missing family

10 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in relation to criminal damage in Ballybofey

10 May 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy brands Housing for All policy a failure

10 May 2024
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Today to be hottest day of the year

10 May 2024
Advertisement

