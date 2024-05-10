Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Dr. Ciarán Ó Fearraigh, John McAteer and Antoinette Cunningham – topics include election candidate safety, election posters, Israel in the Eurovision and the government’s handling of immigration:

Dominated by sport, in this hour we preview a new book on Finn Harps and Donegal v Armagh in the Ulster Final:

Katie and Fionnuala team up for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

