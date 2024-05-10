Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ulster Final Preview with Frank McGlynn

Photo – Geraldine Diver / Official Donegal GAA

The excitement and anticipation is hitting new heights again with Donegal supporters as the county returns to the Ulster Final on Sunday.

Jim McGuinness has guided Donegal back to the provincial decider in his the first year of his second term.

Standing in their way of a first title since 2019 is Armagh, a side which lost last years decider to Derry on penalties.

Frank McGlynn is an All Ireland winner from 2012 and won the last of his five Ulster medals in 2019, the Glenfin man has been giving his thoughts on the big game to Highland’s Oisin Kelly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

missing family abdi
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry reissue appeal for missing family

10 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in relation to criminal damage in Ballybofey

10 May 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy brands Housing for All policy a failure

10 May 2024
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Today to be hottest day of the year

10 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

missing family abdi
News, Top Stories

PSNI Derry reissue appeal for missing family

10 May 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in relation to criminal damage in Ballybofey

10 May 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy brands Housing for All policy a failure

10 May 2024
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Today to be hottest day of the year

10 May 2024
gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seek out witnesses to dangerous driving in Letterkenny today

9 May 2024
News Logo Posts
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday May 9th

9 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube