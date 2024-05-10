Ulster Final Preview with Frank McGlynn

The excitement and anticipation is hitting new heights again with Donegal supporters as the county returns to the Ulster Final on Sunday.

Jim McGuinness has guided Donegal back to the provincial decider in his the first year of his second term.

Standing in their way of a first title since 2019 is Armagh, a side which lost last years decider to Derry on penalties.

Frank McGlynn is an All Ireland winner from 2012 and won the last of his five Ulster medals in 2019, the Glenfin man has been giving his thoughts on the big game to Highland’s Oisin Kelly.