Utilities Regulator sees sharp rise in complaints last year

The Utilities Regulator saw a huge increase in complex complaint investigations opened last year.

It has released its annual report for 2023 today.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities received over 31,500 contacts from water and energy customers last year.

It opened 617 complex complaint investigations, that’s a 71% increase on the previous year.

A third were upheld in favor of the customer, and 15% of the total were closed because a settlement was reached.

The largest volume of contacts were about electricity account issues, questions about Government credits and billing problems.

It received 380 contacts about Uisce Éireann, with some people unhappy the company was slow to respond, and some unhappy with the complaints process.

The CRU says these figures show just how important it is for customers to read their bills carefully and flag any issues.