Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Cockhill make light work of Greencastle in Clubman Shirts Final

 

Photo: Cockhill Celtic Facebook

Cockhill Celtic added another trophy yesterday evening with victory over Greencastle United in the Clubman Shirts League Cup Final at Maginn Park.

Lee McColgan put Gavin Cullen’s men into the lead in first half stoppage time after a set-piece fell kindly for him to rifle home.

Cockhill doubled their lead on 48 minutes as McColgan added his 2nd of the game.

Further goals from Jay Bradley, and Corey McBride (2) put the icing on the cake in what was another terrific performance from Cockhill.

It’s the 2nd trophy in as many weeks for the Inishowen side, as they picked up the FAI Junior Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out last weekend against Gorey Rangers of Wexford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighters battling large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

12 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighters battling large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

12 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

12 May 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after assault in Co Kildare

12 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube