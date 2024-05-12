Cockhill make light work of Greencastle in Clubman Shirts Final

Cockhill Celtic added another trophy yesterday evening with victory over Greencastle United in the Clubman Shirts League Cup Final at Maginn Park.



Lee McColgan put Gavin Cullen’s men into the lead in first half stoppage time after a set-piece fell kindly for him to rifle home.



Cockhill doubled their lead on 48 minutes as McColgan added his 2nd of the game.



Further goals from Jay Bradley, and Corey McBride (2) put the icing on the cake in what was another terrific performance from Cockhill.

It’s the 2nd trophy in as many weeks for the Inishowen side, as they picked up the FAI Junior Cup in a dramatic penalty shoot-out last weekend against Gorey Rangers of Wexford.