Colm McFadden: “It’s a great day to be a Donegal man, woman or child!”

Photo: Official Donegal GAA Facebook

Donegal have claimed their 11th Anglo-Celt Cup this evening after a dramatic victory over Armagh in Clones.

After a pulsating contest, during which Donegal seemed down and out on more than one occasion, it took a Shaun Patton save in sudden-death of a penalty shoot-out to decide the final.

The game finished 0-20 apiece after extra-time and Patton’s heroics meant it was Donegal who prevailed to claim the Ulster title.

After the game, Donegal All-Ireland winner and current selector Colm McFadden praised the side’s character and resilience to come out on the right side of the result.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on a crowded pitch in Clones after full time…

 

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
Advertisement

