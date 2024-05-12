Colm McFadden: “It’s a great day to be a Donegal man, woman or child!”

Donegal have claimed their 11th Anglo-Celt Cup this evening after a dramatic victory over Armagh in Clones.

After a pulsating contest, during which Donegal seemed down and out on more than one occasion, it took a Shaun Patton save in sudden-death of a penalty shoot-out to decide the final.

The game finished 0-20 apiece after extra-time and Patton’s heroics meant it was Donegal who prevailed to claim the Ulster title.

After the game, Donegal All-Ireland winner and current selector Colm McFadden praised the side’s character and resilience to come out on the right side of the result.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on a crowded pitch in Clones after full time…