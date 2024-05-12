Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cricket: North-West Senior Cup Results 11/05/24

Photo: Conor Mulhern

There were several games yesterday (Saturday) in the North West Senior Cup.

Ardmore took on Burndennett and the home side won by 107 runs.

There were also home wins for Newbuildings and Bready – Newbuildings beat Strabane by 8 wickets while Bready overcame Bonds Glen by 6 wickets.

Eglinton went away to Ballyspallen and claimed a 22-run victory, while there were also away wins for Coleraine, Brigade, Donemana and Glendermott.

Coleraine defeated Fox Lodge by 17 runs.

Brigade overcame St Johnston by 6 wickets and Donemana defeated The Nedd, also by 6 wickets.

Finally, Glendermott had a good win over Killyclooney as they ran out winners by 227 runs.

 

