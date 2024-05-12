PATTON THE HERO AS DONEGAL WIN ULSTER TITLE

Donegal have beaten Armagh 6-5 on penalties in the Ulster Senior Football Final at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones this afternoon.

Armagh led 0-10 to 0-09 after a back-and-forth first half during which the exceptional Oisin Gallen kicked 5 points for Jim McGuinness’ men.

The Orchard men extended that lead to 0-15 to 0-11 as the game entered the closing period and it looked very much like they were heading for Ulster glory. However, Donegal fought back and points from Niall O’Donnell, Jason McGee, Oisin Gallen and Patrick McBrearty levelled the contest and sent it to extra time at 15 points apiece.

Armagh also led at various points during extra time but Donegal would simply not go away. Points from McBrearty, Jeaic McKelvey, Peadar Mogan, Daire O’Baoill and a late equaliser from Oran Doherty sent the game to penalty kicks. Full time after extra time: 0-20 to 0-20.

Shaun Patton was the hero in sudden death of the shoot-out as he saved Shane McPartland’s effort to win 6-5 on penalties and claim Donegal’s 11th Ulster title.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh gave their reaction at full time in Clones…