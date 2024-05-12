Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reaction: Penalty hero Shaun Patton gives his thoughts on Ulster Title win

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton is the hero of the hour as he saved Shane McPartland’s sudden death penalty to decide the fate of the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final this afternoon in Clones.

After full time in extra time, Donegal and Armagh couldn’t be separated as it finished 0-20 apiece.

Jim McGuinness’ men were successful in all six of their penalties, while McPartland was the unlucky player for Armagh who saw his strike saved low to Shaun Patton’s right-hand side.

After the game, Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney caught up with Patton…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-05-12 165923
News, Top Stories

Lightning strikes in Inishowen leaving almost 500 without power

12 May 2024
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man stabbed in Strabane

12 May 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured in hit and run in Clonmany

12 May 2024
Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana election candidate hits out after posters vandalised

12 May 2024
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

Firefighters battling large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains

12 May 2024
SONY DSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

12 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube