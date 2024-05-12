Reaction: Penalty hero Shaun Patton gives his thoughts on Ulster Title win

Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton is the hero of the hour as he saved Shane McPartland’s sudden death penalty to decide the fate of the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final this afternoon in Clones.

After full time in extra time, Donegal and Armagh couldn’t be separated as it finished 0-20 apiece.

Jim McGuinness’ men were successful in all six of their penalties, while McPartland was the unlucky player for Armagh who saw his strike saved low to Shaun Patton’s right-hand side.

After the game, Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney caught up with Patton…