Tyrone will play Kerry in the U20 All-Ireland Final next weekend after their win over Roscommon at Kingspan Breffni Park yesterday evening.

Goals from Conor O’Neill, Shea O’Hare and Eoin McElholm set Tyrone on their way to a 10 point win.

3-18 to 3-08 was how it finished. Kevin Egan reported live from Cavan at full time…

After the game, Tyrone manager Paul Devlin gave his thoughts to Kevin Egan…